Obituaries

Golsen, Sally

2 hours ago

GOLSEN, Sally

Sally Nichelsen Hancock Golsen, 89, of Danville, Virginia, passed away at home on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Sally was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 30, 1935, a daughter of the late Robert Nichelsen and Sarah Trammel Nichelsen. She attended Oglethorpe College, where she was a cheerleader. She worked part-time as a dental receptionist in her husband's dental practice. She was a believer in Judaism and a member of the Reformed Temple of Atlanta, Georgia. She was involved in the PTA and the Boosters Club. Sally had a passion for interior design and pottery, and she loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren.

Sally is survived by her husband, of 69 years, Lawrence Golsen; a daughter, Maurie; a son, Micheal; grandchildren, Knox Van Buren, Bryce Golsen, and Ben Golsen; her sisters, Macey Craven, and Barbara Hancock.

Funeral Home Information

Townes Funeral Home & Crematory

215 West Main Street

Danville, VA

24541

