Golsen, Sally

Sally Nichelsen Hancock Golsen, 89, of Danville, Virginia, passed away at home on Thursday, May 23, 2024.



Sally was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 30, 1935, a daughter of the late Robert Nichelsen and Sarah Trammel Nichelsen. She attended Oglethorpe College, where she was a cheerleader. She worked part-time as a dental receptionist in her husband's dental practice. She was a believer in Judaism and a member of the Reformed Temple of Atlanta, Georgia. She was involved in the PTA and the Boosters Club. Sally had a passion for interior design and pottery, and she loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren.



Sally is survived by her husband, of 69 years, Lawrence Golsen; a daughter, Maurie; a son, Micheal; grandchildren, Knox Van Buren, Bryce Golsen, and Ben Golsen; her sisters, Macey Craven, and Barbara Hancock.



