Glankler, John

John Lawrence Glankler, III, affectionately known as John, Johnny, or Papa John to his loved ones, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Born on November 18, 1952, in Memphis, Tennessee, John's warm spirit and generous heart left an indelible mark on everyone he met throughout his 71 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and John L. Glankler, Jr.; and in-laws, Elizabeth and Robert E. Chester.



John's life was one of dedication, joy, and love. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 43 years, Kathleen Chester Glankler; his son, Zachary A. Glankler with his wife, Emily and their son, Leon; his daughter, Chelsea M. Glankler with her husband Alex Duckworth; brother-in-law Robert Chester (Kimberly); nieces, Jennifer Mansfield (Eric) and Kathryn Taylor (Kyle) and seven great-nieces and nephews; his sister, Michele Jarrell (Randall); his brother, Brian Glankler (Kimberly); and numerous cousins and friends.



An alumnus of Headland High School in East Point, GA, John graduated in 1970, going on to earn an A.B. degree in History/Pre-Law from the University of Georgia in 1974. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. His professional journey was marked by a distinguished career in commercial finance, where he was respected for his leadership and expertise. He worked with GE Credit Corp in Atlanta until 1981, followed by a tenure at Capital Commercial Corp, which took him across the country until 2003. He then returned to Atlanta to continue his career and concluded his professional journey, retiring in 2017.



John's interests were as diverse as they were passionate. He loved playing tennis, golf, and ping pong, and cherished the times spent running with his two golden retrievers, Cal and Wilson. An avid reader, he also enjoyed automobile mechanics, riding his Triumph motorcycle, and tending to his yard. Music was another joy in his life, with Leon Russell being a particular favorite. He was a sports enthusiast, especially cheering on the GA Dawgs. Above all, John was a family man. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, relishing family vacations and time spent at the beach. He will be dearly missed.



John's love for family was matched by his commitment to his community. He was an active member of Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell, GA, where he volunteered with the Job Networking Ministry. Additionally, John gave his time generously to North Fulton Community Charities, demonstrating his belief in the power of service.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Cedar Ridge Alzheimer's Special Memory Center and Comforts of Home Hospice (Austin, TX) for their loving care of John during that last five months of his life.



A private celebration of John's life was held on June 9, 2024 at Austin Botanical Gardens. Condolences and family suggested donations may be found at www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.



