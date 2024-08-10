GIBSON, Linda A.



Ms. Linda A. Gibson, 82, died on August 6, 2024, in Charleston, SC. Linda was born the daughter of Neal and Edith Azbill in Bristol, VA.



Linda is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Carol Houchin (Robert), Tamara Lynn Rocke (Eddie); a grandson, Zachary Houchin; and a sister-in-law, Dee Azbill; nephew, Cameron Azbill.



She was predeceased by her parents, Neal and Edith Azbill; her husband, Don Gibson; her brother, Larry Azbill; and granddaughter, Lindsay Sanae Houchin. She loved her sweet fur baby, Little Bit, who passed a few years ago.



Linda (or Diddy as her brother nicknamed her), lived most of her life in Salem, VA. She graduated from Radford University the same year her husband, Don graduated from VA Tech in 1963. They were married soon afterwards. They continued to follow VA Tech athletics, particularly Hokie Football for more than 50 years until their health started failing. Three years ago, they made the move to Little River, SC. This was their happy place. They loved the ocean and calabash seafood.



Linda will be missed by her family so much. She was our anchor and we're at a loss, but we know she's in Heaven and that brings us all great peace.



A memorial service will be private with the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the national ALS Association in honor of her brother, Larry Azbill.



Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, is serving the Gibson Family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com