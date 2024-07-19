Gibson, James

GIBSON, Dr. James R.



Dr. James R. Gibson, age 76, passed away on May 2, 2024, in Forest Park, Georgia. A prolific composer, James lived a life marked by a profound passion for and devotion to music, travel and his family.



He leaves behind his daughter, Meg Wheeler, her husband, Steve; and grandson, Jack. James is survived by his sister, Judith Wilson; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Colvin and Mary Margaret Gibson; and his sister, Barbara Smullen.



A service to celebrate James's life will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta, on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Atlanta Music Project.



