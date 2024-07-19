Obituaries

Gibson, James

1 hour ago

GIBSON, Dr. James R.

Dr. James R. Gibson, age 76, passed away on May 2, 2024, in Forest Park, Georgia. A prolific composer, James lived a life marked by a profound passion for and devotion to music, travel and his family.

He leaves behind his daughter, Meg Wheeler, her husband, Steve; and grandson, Jack. James is survived by his sister, Judith Wilson; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Colvin and Mary Margaret Gibson; and his sister, Barbara Smullen.

A service to celebrate James's life will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta, on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Atlanta Music Project.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Lou Dobbs, conservative commentator and original CNN anchor, dies at 78

Credit: custom

Atlanta physician joining USA Gymnastics Men’s Team at 2024 Summer Olympics

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup looming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium invests millions in new tech
The Latest

Credit: File

Craig, Sylvia
1h ago
Green, Florine
1h ago
Brown, Gladys
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone
Final night of the Republican Convention: How to watch or livestream
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game - again