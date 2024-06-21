Obituaries

Gibbs, Rosetta

2 hours ago

GIBBS, Rosetta Lovett

Rosetta Lovett Gibbs went home to our Lord on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Advent Health Redmond in Rome, Georgia, at the age of 83. She was surrounded by her family at her time of passing.

Funeral services will start at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Burke Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mike Flowers officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, followed by the celebration of life at Burke Memorial Funeral Home, at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Waynesboro, Georgia. Paul bearers will be Anthony Woods, Wesley Woods, Cuylor Leverett, Marcus Lovett, Anthony Lovett, and Jeremiah Woods.

