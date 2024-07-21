Gannon, J. Truett

GANNON, Dr. J. Truett



Dr. J. Truett Gannon, age 94, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, C.G and Jewel Gannon; and his loving wife, Margaret Lewis Gannon. He is survived by Kenny Gannon, son; Karen Griffith, daughter; Mike Griffith, son-in-law; Nathan and Patrick Griffith, grandsons; Evi Saavedra and Jenny Griffith, daughters-in-law; and great-grandsons, Marco and Bryce Griffith. Truett was born and raised in Cordele, Georgia, attended Mercer University and Southeastern Theological Seminary, ultimately earning a D.Min. He was recognized by Mercer University as a Distinguished Alumni, received the Louie D. Newton award for pastors contributing outstanding service to Mercer and was awarded an honorary D.Div in 1988. As a pastor, he served churches in North Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana. Most of his years as pastor were in Georgia, including First Baptist Church, Eatonton, First Baptist Church, Avondale Estates, and retiring in 1996 from Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Following this retirement, he served as the Watkins Christian Foundation Professor of Ministry Experience at McAfee, Mercer University in Atlanta (1997-2007). He was named Professor Emeritus in 2018 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from McAfee's Alumni Board in 2019. He was involved in the Georgia Baptist Convention, holding various committee work and positions of leadership: secretary of the convention (1951, 1952), first vice-president (1988), and president (1991, 1992). Truett was involved with the Pastor's conference, serving as secretary (1962), president (1968, 1977, 1986, 1987). He was a trustee for Truett-McConnell College (1985-1990), chairman in 1985 1988, and for Midwestern Seminary (1980-1990), chairman 1987-1990. J. Truett Gannon was a man devoted to God, his family, his congregations, and to everyone he met. He was gracious and loving, and supportive. His children remember him as humble, gracious, supportive, loving, and a sweet, sweet man. The memorial service to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. J. Truett Gannon will be held at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM, until the time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Rev. Dr. J. Truett Gannon, to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, https://smokerisebaptist.org/give/ and/or the Truett and Margaret Gannon Scholarship Fund at McAfee School of Theology, https://www.mercer.edu/give/ Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



