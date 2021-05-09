His lifelong curiosity about family history led him to remote towns around the world. All of this culminated in his book, “Georgia Girl,” which focused on the life and times of his ancestor Ann Grace in the years leading up to the Civil War. David visited all 159 counties in Georgia and maintained friendships statewide. He spent many hours hunting and fishing in his adopted stomping grounds in Emanuel and Jefferson Counties, and thoroughly enjoyed bringing home wild turkeys to cook for Thanksgiving at Cooter Creek Farm.

He also had an agrarian streak that inspired him to cultivate his side yard in Atlanta, startling visitors with urban cornrows and grapevines. For a while, he kept bees, and later made wine in his Buckhead Atlanta kitchen. As a father David was patient and rarely heavy-handed, believing that his children could learn more from making their own decisions and mistakes.

As a friend and co-worker, he was a trusted advisor, showing malice toward no one, ever.

He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder for many years and taught a men’s Bible Class.

David moved to Lenbrook Retirement Community after the death of his wife, Luck. There he was able to spend time with many new and old friends, including Jeanne Martin. David and Jeanne married in 2016, and had an active and happy life together attending social and cultural activities, traveling and playing golf whenever possible.

In addition to his wife Jeanne, David is survived by his children Luck Davidson, Henry Gambrell, Alice Gambrell (David Rollo), and Mary G. Rolinson (Frank). He also was proud grandfather to Dave, Charlotte (Tyler Quinn), and Kathleen Davidson, and Callum and Duncan Rolinson.

The Gambrell family extends deep appreciation to David’s Executive Assistant, Bonnie Johnson, who worked with him for a remarkable 33 years. Alisa Bingham and Karen Pittman were constantly there to give David love and care during their many years of helping the entire family. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of David’s life, you may send gifts to Atlanta Mission, Potter’s House, P.O. Box 20017, Atlanta, Ga., 30325 or go online to https://Atlantamission.org/ways-to-give/

Due to the health restrictions of Covid-19, the visitation and service for David at H M Pattersons Oglethorpe Hill on Wednesday, May 12 will be small, and will follow mask and social distancing protocols. Only 100 people can be safely seated at the service and this will be strictly enforced for the health and safety of all. Please consider celebrating David’s life with the family at a later date, when your health and safety can be assured. We want to thank the many friends who have expressed their love and concern for David in countless ways over the past few months.

