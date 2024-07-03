FUSSELL, Herman L.



Herman L. Fussell passed away on June 1, 2024. He leaves behind his beloved son, Oliver Chess Fussell of Charlotte, North Carolina; and his fiancé, Sharlene Lopez-Stern of Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Fussell grew up in Alabama, and he graduated from Auburn University and The University of Alabama Law School. He served as a Lieutenant in the Army, and he served as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of Alabama and he was a U.S. Attorney with the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. For many years he worked with the Atlanta firm that became Shapiro, Fussell, Wedge, Smotherman and Martin. He specialized in litigation relating to construction projects. Herman loved flying, and he obtained a pilot's license and flew for years. Golf was a passion as was writing and photography. Mr. Fussell was engaged to Sharlene Lopez-Stern. He was previously married to Catherine Cesarsky and Shelly Augsbury, who he remained dear friends with. Herman was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, and he previously served as Chairman of the Board of Counseling Center at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Mr. Fussell's beloved father and mother, Eugene and Valda Maggie Fussell preceded him in death; as did his brother, Arthur H. Fussell; and his beloved Golden Retrievers, Auburn, Woodruff and Sam. Herman also leaves behind his precious Multipoo Vinny. Services will be held at the Peachtree Presbyterian Church Kellet Chapel at 3434 Roswell Rd, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305 on July 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM. A reception will immedialy follow the service.



