FREEMAN, William



William Harold Freeman was born on June 1, 1938, and made his journey to Heaven on December 18, 2023. Predeceased by son, Waye Hughes Freeman; parents, Bertie Mae Brown Freeman and John David Freeman; all of his siblings. Survived by wife of 63 years, Danelle Hughes Freeman; and family, Alissa Freeman Stratton (Steve), John Daniel Freeman, Audrey McCall Stratton, Nathan Freeman Stratton. Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.



