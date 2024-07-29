Fonville, Catherine

FONVILLE (Burton),



Catherine



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Catherine Burton Fonville, 96, who left us peacefully on July 25, 2024.



Catherine was born on September 3, 1927, in Spalding County, Georgia. Throughout her remarkable life, she was a loving wife, friend, and cherished member of her community.



She is survived by her nephew, Lee Swofford (Barbara); her cousin, Lee Burger (Ann); and a host of nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James Gibson Fonville.



A visitation was held on Sunday, July 28, at Sandy Springs Chapel from 3-5 PM. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 30, at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell at 11 AM. The family invites friends and loved ones to join them in celebrating Catherine's life and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing in Catherine's honor.



Catherine's warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.





