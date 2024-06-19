FOLEY, Kevin



Kevin Emmett Foley, 70, of Watkinsville, GA, passed away on June 6, 2024 after a brief illness.



Kevin was born on September 28, 1953 to Claire and Vincent Foley in Gary, IN. Kevin graduated in 1969 from Daycroft School in CT, where he was an eagle scout as well as a premier athlete playing for the school football team. He went on to study journalism at the University of Connecticut where he was also a sports writer for the school newspaper.



In 1974, Kevin met Susan Howard, and they married in 1975 in Ridgefield, CT. Kevin and Susan went on to have two children, Katie and Patrick. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next month.



Kevin began his public relations career at Burson-Marsteller as an account executive. He quickly rose through the ranks. Realizing a specialized niche within the industry, he founded KEF Media Associates, Inc. in 1986 in Chicago. Kevin quickly became a pioneer in the broadcast public relations industry. He was known for his creative and innovative approach to video PR and marketing. He had the honor of writing a column for prestigious industry trade, O'Dwyer's Newsletter up until his passing. As his business began to thrive, he moved his family from Chicago to Atlanta, focusing on clients like Coca Cola and Home Depot, and gaining notoriety for his PR acumen at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Kevin was a true mentor and facilitated setting sail to many successful careers. His generosity of spirit was widely known not only in his industry, but also amongst his friends and family.



Kevin semi-retired in 2016 splitting time with his family between his homes In Kennesaw, GA and Bozeman, MT. He remained owner and consultant of his 38 year old company until his passing. Kevin was an avid golfer, author and fisherman. He loved summers in Montana with his family and golfing with his friends and brother. He wrote two published novels, and contributed a weekly column in his local newspaper.



He is survived by his adoring family including his wife, Susan; his son, Patrick; his daughter, Katie; her husband, Jason; his grandsons, Johnny Lee, Griffiths, and Mack; his brother, Sean, along with his family; and his sister, Noreen and her husband, Deane; and his brother, Bryan Foley.



A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at Pinetree Country Club on July 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



