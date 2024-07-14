Finch, Jane

FINCH (Fontana), Jane



Jane Fontana Finch, age 95, died peacefully following a brief illness on Monday, July 1, 2024, in Cumming, GA. Jane was born on January 10, 1929, in Hartford, CT, to Luca Fontana and Catherine Albarelli Fontana. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George Robert Finch; her parents, Luca and Catherine Fontana; her sisters, Madlyn DiLorenzo, Joy Angelo; and her brother, Joe Fontana.



Jane graduated from Weaver High School, Hartford, CT. While at Weaver she was selected to be a member of The Hartford Players as a radio actress. Jane also worked for the Connecticut Department of Health. After her children were older she received her real estate license and was a Real Estate broker in Wethersfield, Newington and Rocky Hill, CT. After her husband's transfer to Georgia, Jane worked for Citicorp in Atlanta. She enjoyed golfing with her 9 hole group at Horseshoe Bend Country Club where they resided. Jane was always a doer, one to make friends easily and joined a number of groups. Book clubs, church groups, garden clubs. Her flowers are still blooming. She also volunteered at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta and as a chaplain for the Veterans Administration, Gainesville, GA.



Jane was an avid reader. When eye disease made reading printed material difficult she transitioned seamlessly to audio books and carried on. She loved sharing stories with family and friends. Jane was beautiful inside and out. She was always ready to welcome anyone to her table and was grateful for any kindness given to her. It was her family that was her highest priority and gave her the greatest joy. She was Nonna to all the young ones and adored by all. She celebrated all their accomplishments with pride. When asked "how do you stay looking so young?" She'd reply "Silver Sneakers!! and don't let anything bother you."



Jane is survived by sons, Richard G. Finch (Jeannette) of Walkersville, MD, Steven J. Finch (Judy) of Wethersfield, CT; and daughter, Catherine Finch Carpenter of Cumming, GA; sister-in-law, Ginny Fontana of Wethersfield, CT; grandchildren, Jaclyn Austin, Robert Finch, Alexander Finch, Daniel Finch, Joseph Finch, Chloe Carpenter, and Madeline Rizzo; seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Austin, Olivia Austin, Dean Rizzo, Luke Rizzo, Matt Finch, Teddy and A.J. Finch; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 9, at 11:00 AM, at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30022. Burial will be immediately following mass at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Holy Redeemer Catholic School, 3380 Old Alabama Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30022.



