Fasse, Barbara

FASSE (Burks), Dr. Barbara Jean



Dr. Barbara Burks Fasse passed away August 10, 2024. Barbara was born in San Antonio, TX to Major Tillman Cullen Burks, Jr. and Mrs. Bobbie Irene Dixon Burks. As part of a miliary family, she lived all over the world, including Libya, Scotland, and Spain. This ignited a lasting passion for travel, especially for all things Francais.



Dr. Fasse graduated from the University of Florida, held a master's degree from the University of West Florida and received her Ph.D. from Georgia State. She went on to become a Professor and Program Director of Learning Science Innovation & Research at the Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech for over 20 years until her retirement. She treasured her years working with and serving as a mentor to her many, many students.



Dr. Fasse was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Tillman C. Burks III (Skip). Her immediate survivors include her son, John Read Fasse (Julie) of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Willa Read and Sidney Julien, who fondly called her 'Babs'; her sister, Cindy Burks Palicka (John) of NYC; nephews, Clark (Jennifer) of France, Christian of NYC and Cullen of Ft. Lauderdale; and her niece, Amelia Burks of Atlanta. Over the forty-five years she resided in Atlanta, Barbara made and kept lifelong friends all of whom she cherished deeply. She will most especially be missed by her sweet doggy sidekick, Angelina Ballerina.



Those who wish to honor Barbara may make contributions to the World Central Kitchen, the Lovett School, Log Cabin Community Church Vinings, Piedmont Samsky Advanced Heart Failure Clinic or VUMC Heart Transplant Center.



A celebration of Barbara's life will take place in early 2025. Her sweet, little heart never gave up.



