FALLON, Diana Lynn



Diana Lynn Fallon, 80, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2024 and was reunited with her beloved husband of 56 years, Thomas William. Diana was born to Paul and Barbara Gierhart on September 12, 1943 in Athens, Ohio. She had a beautiful soul, infectious laugh, and an unwavering love for her friends and family. Before attending Ohio University, Diana performed in theater and dance during her time at Athens High School. Her sense of adventure and passion for the arts led her to New York City, where she met Tom, the love of her life. After beginning their family, Tom and Diana made lifelong friends in Detroit, Chicago, Mahwah and finally Atlanta, where Diana excelled in her Real Estate career. Diana touched many lives through her volunteer work in Junior Women's Club, Northgate Bunco group, Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Roswell Newcomer's Club. She was an amazing wife and mother who inspired others daily with her positivity and zest for life. Earning a black belt in karate at 70, Diana exemplified truly living each day to it's fullest. She embraced the prayer that she always shared with her family – "Don't ask God for an easy life, ask God to give you the strength and courage to face every challenge." Diana's legacy of love and faith will live on in her beloved family; son, Thomas Raymond Fallon and his wife, Anna; daughter, Melissa Fallon Healy and her husband, Emmet; and her eight adoring grandchildren, Thomas, Alyssa, Marie and John David Fallon, Aidan, Emmet, William and Kathleen Healy. All friends and family are welcome to her Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com