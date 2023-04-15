Evelyn Hood, 99, national sorority leader, educator, dies

“She was the epitome of class,” said Keisha Simmons, president of the Iota Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho. “Here’s this woman who was our former international president, and she was so approachable. She took an interest in younger members, she would guide them into leadership.”

Born in Bibb County, Evelyn Hawkins Hood was one of the two children of Oran and Anne Spivey Hawkins. After finishing high school in Macon, she attended Paine College in Augusta and then moved to Atlanta, where she continued her studies at Atlanta University. She married Griffin native and fellow educator LoVette Hood and gained a large family of in-laws, nieces and nephews, many of whom lived with the Hoods while attending college in Atlanta.

“My mother always said Aunt Evelyn took her son, because she practically raised me as a young adult,” said M. Gerald Hood, who attended Clark University, now Clark Atlanta University, while living with his uncle and aunt. He later became an OB-GYN. “She fit right into the family, she was a very good cook. We were always having family picnics and get togethers. She loved cooking collard greens.”

In addition to her sorority, school and church activities, Hood found time to volunteer with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center and the YWCA of Greater Atlanta. During the civil rights movement, she didn’t march with King, “because I couldn’t be all the way non-violent,” she once said. “I could not be beaten and not retaliate.”

Hood received numerous proclamations of appreciation from both the City of Atlanta and Fulton County. Her portrait hangs on the Wall of Fame in Mary Mac’s Tea Room, one of her favorite restaurants.

In addition to her nephew Gerald Hood, Evelyn Hawkins Hood is survived by nieces Traci Hawkins Dumas and Hope Hawkins, and numerous grand nieces and nephews and cousins.