Obituaries

Dunn, Cynthia

1 hour ago

DUNN, Cynthia

April 18,1948 - June 17, 2024

Mrs. Cynthia Dunn entered into rest on Monday, June 17, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, 11 AM at The Truth The Way and The Life Center, Inc., 2225 Miller Rd., Decatur, GA 30035. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

