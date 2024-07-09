DOZIER, Anne Marie



Elizabeth "Annie"



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Anne Marie Elizabeth Dozier, who was taken from us too soon on July 3, 2024, at the age of 34. She brought immeasurable joy and light into our lives with her kind heart, radiant smile, and incredible since of humor. She was an unbelievable aunt, sister, and daughter, to her family and always seemed to light up a room no matter what the situation was. Anne Marie was an exceptional basketball player at St. Pius Highschool and exceled at other sports with little effort. She also touched many lives in the Atlanta with her career as a server and bar manager and we know her patrons will miss her dearly. Though her time with us was too short, the depth of love and happiness she shared will forever remain in our hearts. Anne Marie is survived by her husband, Jason Porter; her parents, Fred Augustus Dozier and Susan Dozier; mother-in-law, Maxine Wilk; stepdaughter, Breanna Porter; siblings, Michelle Sanders, Rob Dozier, Ted Dozier, Mike Dozier, Mark Dozier, Christy Wolfe; her nieces and nephews, Ashley, Conner, Holly, Andrew, Ryan, Lucy, Gus, Charley, Hodges, Scarlett and Anne Redding.



A service celebrating Anne Marie Elizabeth Dozier's precious life will be held on July 12, 2024, at 3 PM, at Duluth First United Methodist Church, 3208 Duluth Highway 120, Duluth, GA 30096, where friends and family are invited to remember a life that, albeit short, was truly a gift to us all.



