Dorsey, Martha

Martha Jane Dorsey, 74, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on April 25, in Atlanta, GA.



Ms. Dorsey was born in West Point, GA, on October 20, 1949, and moved to Atlanta, GA, and raised by her parents, James W. Dorsey and Sarah Alice Huguley Dorsey. She graduated from the University of Florida with a BS in Psychology. In 1976, she graduated from the Nell Hodgson Woodruff Emory University School of Nursing with a BSN. In 1994, she graduated from Emory School of Nursing with an MS in Advanced Adult Health Nursing with honors and dual certifications as a Clinical Nurse Specialist and Nurse Practitioner.



Ms. Dorsey, MS, APRN-BC, CNS-BC worked 15 years at Emory University Center for Rehabilitation Medicine. She worked for 8 years as a Staff Nurse at night, then 7 years as a Nurse Manager of a day program. She was also very involved with wound and ostomy care. She spent the next 22 years at the Veterans' Administration Hospital as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse specializing in HIV care.



She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, Nursing Honor Society. She was a longtime, active member of the Metro-Atlanta chapter of the National Association of Nurses in AIDS care (ANAC)organization and was board certified by the HIV/AIDS Nursing Certification Board (HANCB) as an Advanced AIDS Certified Registered Nurse (AACRN). She was a fierce patient advocate in the ongoing HIV crisis, helping patients navigate the complexities and emotional needs involved in managing HIV. She mentored nurses and nurse practitioners to new HIV care. She taught her students appropriate medication management techniques and how to provide much needed psychosocial support to those in their care.



After retiring in 2017 from the Veterans' Administration Hospital, she pursued her passions of art, film, music and travel with friends and family. She loved her pets; Paris, Boris and Bernard and supported several animal and wildlife organizations.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents; James W. Dorsey and Sarah Alice Huguley Dorsey; and grandparents, Amos Huguley Jr. and Sarah Paschal Huguley of West Point, GA.



Martha is survived by siblings: Jenny Dorsey Yeates, and Callaway Dorsey; and her niece, Sarah Lanier Yeates from Memphis, TN.



Memorial service and Celebration of Her Life will be held later this summer at her residence for family and friends. Burial of her ashes will follow at Westview Cemetery. Memorials to be given to organizations of your choice in loving memory of Martha Dorsey.



The family of Jenny D. Yeates wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Jonas, Dr. Mammoser, Dr. Dunlap, Piedmont Hospital doctors and nurses, Vitas Hospice, Michelle Mendez; and her dear friends and neighbors, for Martha's care during this sad difficult time.





