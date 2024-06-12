Doody, Carlene

Obituaries

Carlene Doody, 87, formerly of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on June 3, 2024, in Alabama. Born on May 3, 1937, to the late Roy Carl Smith and the late Bertha Dawkins Smith, she was a 59 ½ year employee of the Centers for Disease Control, retiring at 83. Surviving are her daughter, Sister Patricia "Pat" Doody; son, A.J. (Christl) Doody; daughter-in-law, Denise (George) Weigner; grandson, Joel (Erika) Doody; granddaughter, Jonna (Drake) Hayes; great-grandchildren, Sara Doody, Savanna Doody, Lyla Beth Hayes, Henry Hayes and Steely Doody; sister, Martha Hunter; sister-in-law, Hilda Smith; niece, Kim Cole; great-nieces, Kristen (Scott) Glover, Kayla (Matt) Pacana and Kaci Cole. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 15, at 1:00 PM, at Martin Funeral Home, Clanton, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to Expect-Change.org. Expect Change is an organization that helps bridge the gaps between needs, Community awareness, and education for families and care givers of people with Dementia and Memory care issues. To donate, contact Leta Osborn (205)222-5382.

