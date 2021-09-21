Don Peterson, classic car collector and expert, dies at 92

“He was a devout believer not just in owning the cars but in driving the cars, so other people could see them and enjoy them,” said his wife Edie. He drove an estimated 2 million miles in 75 countries, many of those miles accompanied by his first or second wife one of six sons.

Don Peterson, right, owned more than 100 classic cars during his life, the oldest of which was a 1905 Reo, which had 16 horsepower and originally sold for $1,250.

His most memorable road trip was in 1995, when he drove a pristinely maintained burgundy 1930 Packard 734 Speedster, only six of which still exist, nearly 10,000 miles in 34 days through all 48 continental United States, accompanied on different legs by Edie and sons Wyatt and Ryan.

“Would I do it again? You bet!” Peterson wrote in an account of the trip. “What’s next? Paris to Peking?”

“That Packard was his favorite,” said Edie Peterson. She said she believed it was worth more than $1 million, but the family was not sure because he wouldn’t entertain offers. “People would call all the time, but he didn’t want to sell it,” she said.

Peterson died at his home in Roswell on Sept. 16, at the age of 92, following a long hospitalization caused by a broken hip. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. at H.M. Patterson and Son, 173 Allen Rd. NE, in Sandy Springs.

Traditionally at services for a vintage car enthusiast, friends will show up in their favorite cars, said his longtime friend and fellow automotive buff Jim Gray, who expects a big turnout of classic autos for Peterson’s memorial.

“He was the go-to guy with just a plethora of knowledge about cars,” said Gray, director of Atlanta’s Peachstate Packards car club. “At meets for the club, everyone would keep him busy with questions. He could come up to a car they said was a 1935 and he’d say, ‘Well, those are 1936 door handles.’ "

Peterson was born April 1, 1929, in Sandstone, Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force and graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College.

Peterson’s first car was a 1929 Model A he bought in 1949. He immediately had a new engine put in and took it on a multi-state road trip.

He married Lois Ruth Taylor in 1952, and the couple had five sons: Wyatt, Winston, Whitney, Westley, and Webster. After working in insurance, he purchased a small community bank in Murdock, Minnesota, and was elected mayor of Murdock in 1972.

“But the bank didn’t have anything to do with cars, and cars were his big love,” Edie recalled. So in 1974 he sold the bank and accepted a job offer with Classic Car Investments in Smyrna. Once in metro Atlanta, where he lived the second half of his life, he married Edie Tannenbaum and they had a son, Ryan.

Peterson was devoted to the Classic Car Club of America, becoming a lifelong member in 1954 and serving on the club’s board of directors for 12 years. In 1965, the club gave its first Citation for Distinguished Service to Peterson.

He started his own automotive appraisal business in 1974, Classic Car Appraisal Service, which he continued to run with four of his sons until death. He became editor of Car Collector magazine in 1977 and ultimately became half-owner.

Ironically, Peterson was pretty hopeless under the hood. “He wasn’t a guy who knew how to work on cars, or almost which end of a screwdriver to use,” said his son Webster. “His passion was knowing about them and driving them and the travel.”

He had plenty of road breakdowns, though, his son Westley said in an email, including a 1940 Packard that caught fire, and a couple of cars that broke axels in inconvenient locations. Peterson’s explanation of how he managed those breakdowns and more with no knowledge of how to fix a car, according to Westley: “There’s not much that a Visa card won’t fix.”

Survivors include his wife, Edie; brother Jerry; sons Wyatt (Mercea), Winston (Mary Jo), Westley (Laura), Webster (Kari), and Ryan (Jason); six grandsons; and 11 great-grandchildren. He son, Whitney, died earlier.

Funeral and interment services will be scheduled later by Washburn McReavy Funeral Home in Bloomington, Minnesota.