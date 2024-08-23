DEHAVEN, Michael Travis



Michael Travis DeHaven, age 60, passed away on August 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Travis was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Howard Travis DeHaven and Margaret Ann DeHaven on June 18, 1964. After graduating from Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, Travis attended The University of the South (Sewanee), where he played football and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega and University of Georgia (Economics, 1986) before graduating cum laude from the University of Georgia Law School in 1990.



Travis settled in Atlanta, where he met the love of his life, Carter, his wife of 31 years. They are parents of two fine young men, Clayton and Drew, who remain a great source of pride for them. Travis never met a stranger and used his warm personality to build a successful 30-year legal career. He focused his practice on all matters related to employee benefits and executive compensation, including employee benefits in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, cybersecurity, privacy and data protection and ERISA litigation. He finished his career as a principal in the Atlanta office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Prior to joining Jackson Lewis, Travis was a partner at two full-service national firms and one global firm, holding leadership positions in employee benefits and executive compensation.



Outside of work, Travis enjoyed cooking and traveling with family and friends. He was an active member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, where he served as Chairman of The Preschool Board and a member of the church Finance Committees and Administrative Board. He would do anything for a friend, a pet or a laugh and was also an avid bird hunter. We will fondly remember the twinkle in his eye, and he will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.



Travis is survived by his wife, Carter Pepper DeHaven; sons, Clayton Gates DeHaven and Howard Andrew DeHaven; brother, John Edward DeHaven (Melanie); sister, Laura Ann DeHaven; aunt, Jane DeHaven Roberts; step-mother, Mary Wadsworth DeHaven; sister-in-law, Jean Craige Pepper; and was much loved by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23, 2024 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to One Lamb Mental Wellness Ministry of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.



