Debreceni, Theodore

Theodore Debreceni, a Navy veteran of WWII and Korea, was one of the precious few left of the Greatest Generation. Ted was born on August 29, 1926, the only child of Margaret and Gabor Debreceni, and grew up as a first-generation American in the Hungarian community of Cleveland, Ohio. Ted joined the Navy while a senior in high school and served during World War II in the Pacific theater. After the war, he enrolled on the GI Bill at Tulane University in New Orleans and joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Ted returned to Cleveland in 1947 and enrolled at Case Institute of Technology, where he lettered in track, basketball and football. He was active in student affairs and served as president of Blue Key, was senior class vice president, Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, a member of Theta Tau Professional Engineering Fraternity and received a Case Honor Key. While at Case, a saucy red-haired, green-eyed art student from Western Reserve named Lois Hutchman caught Ted's eye – and his heart. He and Lois married in October 1950, just before he was called back to duty in Korea. While at sea, Ted had the uncommon distinction of being given a fleet commission. He left the Navy as a Lieutenant and a decorated intelligence officer, and began his career in the relatively new plastics industry. After many years of being the top producer selling plastics manufacturing equipment for various companies, Ted started his own company, Plastic Systems, in Atlanta in 1969. He served as president and CEO until his retirement in 1991.



Ted was a past president of Plastics Pioneers and a member the International Society of Plastics Engineers. He was a longtime member and past president of Cherokee Town & Country Club, where he co-founded the Colonial Cup golf tournament between Cherokee and Ferndown Golf Club (UK) in 1992. He received an honorary lifetime membership to Ferndown in 2012. Ted was a Mason, a member of Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite and a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church.



Ted was very proud of his Hungarian ancestry and his kids often referred to him as Attila. And though his kind, generous and sentimental nature was obvious to friends, who affectionately called him "Theadorable", he relished his reputation as a curmudgeon. Known by many for his admonishing finger wag and accompanying "Waaaatch it," he also instilled in his children to "love many, trust few, always paddle your own canoe."



Ted is survived by his wife of over 73 years, Lois Debreceni; son, Todd and his wife, Donna; and daughter, Amy and her partner, Wade Parr. A celebration of Ted's life and sendoff for Lois, who is moving to St. Simons Island, will be held on Wed., May 29, 2024 at the home of a family friend (call Lois or Amy for the address).



