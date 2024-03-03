Davis, Jefferson

DAVIS, Jr., Jefferson



August 19, 1936 - January 8, 2024



Jefferson Davis, Jr., died after a long illness on January 8, 2024, at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Greenville, Mississippi, he was predeceased by his son, Jefferson Davis, III; and his parents, Jefferson Davis and Jerdone Kimbrough Davis Holloway.



Growing up in Atlanta's Ansley Park, Jeff attended Spring Street Grammar School and Grady High School, where he met Sondra Dunn, to whom he was married for the last 65 years. Jeff co-captained the Grady football team that won the 1953 state championship under the iconic coach, Erskine Russell, forming a lasting friendship. Jeff was such an outstanding tailback that he was referred to by the Atlanta papers sports writers as the "lithe speedster" and the "fastest back in the city league". After multiple offers, he accepted a full football scholarship to Vanderbilt University where he lettered in football and track, graduating in 1958 with a BA degree in English. He was a member of the SAE fraternity.



In 1962, Jeff graduated from Emory Lamar School of Law with an LLM, beginning the practice of law with the Kilpatrick, Cody, Rogers, McClatchey and Regenstein Law Firm (currently Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton). Jeff founded the real estate practice group of the Kilpatrick Firm, and later in his tenure, spent years in London and Brussels helping to establish the firm's offices there.



Upon departing Europe, Jeff retired from the practice of law and began to pursue his considerable woodworking skills, learned for years from his father. When Jeff and Sondra returned to Atlanta, Sondra opened a French antique shop, and he, a workshop nearby. It didn't take long for the word to get out that a master carpenter worked in close proximity. Years later, when Sondra closed her business, Jeff leased a large old warehouse, hired a staff, and opened for business in a new location. Over the years, he designed many beautiful custom pieces, including special work for ADAC showrooms.



In 1996, Jeff was awarded the YMCA Bransby Christian Leadership Award at an event in his honor, the host referencing the caring and love of Jeff, the humanitarian. Jeff's history with the YMCA goes back to his childhood when he began attending the YMCA summer camp Pioneer in Hiawasse, Georgia. It was there that he began the knowledge, love and ownership of horses, and his great love of the outdoors. Off and on, over time, Jeff held memberships in beloved Atlanta churches, The Capital City Club, executive boards, charity groups and more. He was a prodigious worker and lifelong learner, always ready to help anyone who asked.



Jeff cherished every moment he spent with his children and his five grandchildren, always being there to support them. His extraordinary life, marked by his achievements in sports, law, and woodworking, but most importantly, his unwavering commitment to his family and community, will be deeply missed and forever valued.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Sondra; his daughter, Claire Davis Shamburger (Bucky); and his grandchildren, Davis Alexander Shamburger, John Dylan Shamburger, Ellis Burud (Josh), Jefferson Raines Shamburger, and Augustus Gentry Shamburger. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Kimbrough Davis; and sister, Maria Jerdone Davis.



A Graveside Service is scheduled for April 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 For those wishing to honor Jeff's memory, in lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the YMCA of Metro Atlanta at 569 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30314, Attention: Financial Development.



