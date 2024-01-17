DARDEN, Charles William "Charlie"



Charles William "Charlie" Darden, 93, entered into eternal life on December 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; and his son, Clark.



Charlie was born July 5, 1930 in Wilson, NC, to the late Charlie Dan Darden and Virginia Hollamon Darden. He graduated from Goldsboro High School, where he was active in the theater program, in 1948. Charlie then enlisted in the United States Navy and traveled to San Diego, CA, where he was trained and worked as a hospital corpsman and lab technician. He spent his final year of service at the navy hospital laboratory on Guam.



After leaving the Navy, Charlie enrolled at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he soon met a nursing student named Elizabeth Hamilton. Charlie and Liz fell in love and were devoted to one another for the next 68 years, including a nearly 64-year marriage.



After graduating from UNC, Charlie began a long and productive career with the public health service. He served in a variety of roles in North Carolina and Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Atlanta in 1962. He was involved in several important projects, including the installation of hospital directional signage on highways and the racial integration of Southern hospitals.



Charlie was a loving father and never missed a game or concert involving one of his four children. He was happiest at family gatherings involving good food and lots of laughter. He was thrilled to become a grandfather and took great pleasure in spending time with his five grandchildren, who quickly learned that Pop-pop could fix anything and that they could always depend on his presence, his help, and his unconditional love.



Charlie was a longtime member of Oak Grove UMC, where he was active in the United Methodist Men and sang in the Chancel Choir for over three decades. He was also an accomplished handyman who could build anything from a championship Pinewood Derby car to a dorm room loft. He enjoyed books and movies about WWII, watching the Braves and Falcons, and going to concerts and plays. Charlie was always eager to help those in need, and was a tireless and loyal friend to those dear to him.



Charlie is survived by his son Dan (Tammie) of Kingston, GA, daughter Amy (Joe) of Tucker, GA, son Allen (Diane) of Cumming, GA, and grandchildren Laura Ownbey (Greg), Rachel Ownbey, Michael Darden, Andrea Abel (Todd), and Hamilton Darden.



The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Sunrise at Five Forks in Lilburn, who filled the last years of Charlie's life with both joy and compassion. We will never forget your kindness.



Services will be on Sunday, January 21, at 3:00 at Oak Grove UMC in Decatur, GA. Family will receive visitors in the Great Hall at 2:00.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Traditional Music Program at Oak Grove UMC.



