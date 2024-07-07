CRAVEY, Richard Lee



"Dick"



Richard "Dick" Lee Cravey of Atlanta, GA, died on June 25, 2024, in Sea Island, GA. The only son of Herbert Roy Cravey and Frances Turner Cravey. Dick was born on November 4, 1944 in Atlanta, GA. He is an alumnus of both Decatur High School and the Georgia Institute of Technology.



While at Georgia Tech, Dick met the love of his life and bride-to-be, Linda Lee Farrar of Avondale Estates, GA, on a blind date set up by a friend. In 1968, while expecting their first child and pursuing graduate degrees at Georgia State University, Dick was drafted into the Army. Their son, Rick, was born while his father was in Officers Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA. The new family of three was stationed at the Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder, Germany. Dick served for four years in the 70th Armor Regiment tank battalion garnering an honorable discharge as a 1st lieutenant.



In 1973, the young family returned to Atlanta, where Dick completed his MBA and began his career in finance. He worked for C&S Bank and Citibank, most notably in the financing of Ted Turner's new 24-hour news channel, CNN. In the early eighties, Dick left banking to start one of the first private equity firms in the country with friends Bill Green and Edwin "Spike" Wahlen. Cravey, Green & Wahlen achieved significant success and became the largest private equity firm in the Southeast at the time.



An avid and accomplished golfer, Dick had a particular passion for links-style golf. Over the years, he traveled with his son and golf buddies to play the renowned courses of Great Britain and Ireland. He was a member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club in Atlanta; the Ocean Forest Club in Sea Island, GA; the Frederica Golf Club in St. Simons, GA; the Wade Hampton Golf Club in Cashiers, NC; the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland; and the Lyford Cay Club in Nassau, Bahamas. His passion for golf extended beyond the course with his philanthropic support for the East Lake Foundation and the First Tee Organization.



Dick and Linda both championed artistic institutions in Atlanta and the Southeast. Dick served on the board of the Alliance Theater during the tenure of Kenny Leon when the company staged premieres of Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky, Alfred Uhry's The Last Night of Ballyhoo, and Elton John and Tim Rice's musical Aida. The couple also supported the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta Symphony, the Nexxus Contemporary Art Center (Atlanta Contemporary), and the Georgia Botanical Garden, among others.



Dick was also an active volunteer and devoted member of the Summer Chapel congregation in Cashiers, NC. He was particularly fond of the Sunday service's bluegrass music and inclusive atmosphere. His guidance and leadership with the Chapel's real estate investments secured enjoyment of the unique space for years to come.



A spirited adventurer, Dick loved traveling the world. He organized many amazing and memorable trips for his extended family and friends. Whether it was exploring the Galapagos Islands with his grandchildren, hiking Mt. Whitney with his daughter or marveling at the elephants of Botswana with his beloved wife, nothing brought him more joy than sharing the treasures of the world with those he loved most.



Dick was a proud father to his son, Richard "Rick" L. Cravey Jr. (Melanye); and daughter, Aran Cravey Hutman (Mark); and a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Sam and Luke Cravey, and Caroline Hutman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda; and his sister, Jeanne Cravey Scarbrough.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, East Lake Foundation or First Tee Organization.



