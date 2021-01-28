Coretta Scott King: Jimmy Carter recalls crucial support

Plains -- Jimmy Carter remembered Coretta Scott King on Tuesday as a friend whose support was essential to putting him in the White House.

“I could never have been elected president if it had not been for Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife,” he told reporters outside his office here. “Her confidence in me ... reassured a lot of the rest of the nation that a Southern governor from Georgia who had been a peanut farmer was still enlightened on the basic elements of human rights.”