Cooper, Sally

Sally Dean Bellamy Cooper passed away on August 11, 2024. She was born on April 6, 1931 in Pardee, VA. She graduated from Milligan College in Johnson City, Tennessee in 1952, where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. She and Joseph Randolph "Randy" Cooper were married for 58 years until his death in 2010. She is survived by her children, Pamela Cooper Alexander, Julia Cooper McDermott (Dennis) and Barton Elliott Cooper (Stephanie); six grandsons; and one granddaughter.



Sally was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who was devoted to her family and friends, including her longtime caregiver April Epperson. Sally's celebration of life will be held at Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 10:30 AM.



