Confer, James

James Arthur Confer, 79, passed away at home on July 24, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. He held sales leadership and management positions during his 45-year career in paperboard packaging and spent the last 28 years in Atlanta. He grew up in Kent, OH, earned a BS in Aerospace Technology from Kent State University in 1967 and an MBA in finance from Southern Illinois University in 1973. After college, he served 5 years in the Air Force as a navigator, saw action in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged as a Captain. He leaves Judy, his wife of 59 years; his son, Christopher (Jamee) Wyomissing, PA, and son, Matthew (Katie); grandchildren, Ann-Dallas and Payne, Jackson, WY. Fischer Funeral Care Atlanta, is handling arrangements, www.FischerPerimeterChapel.com



