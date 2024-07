CARTER, Wanda Marie



Ms. Wanda Marie Carter of Fairburn, Ga entered into rest June 30, 2024. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Services will be live streamed. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





