Buhay, John

After a long and fruitful life filled with faith and family, Mr. John Buhay, 92, of Marietta, GA, died on Monday, July 29, 2024.



John was born in Endicott, NY, on June 1, 1932. The youngest of seven children of immigrant parents, he worked hard as a young man to help support his family. Following high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Army and worked as a military radio specialist protecting New York City against invasion by the North Korean Navy, a time he always looked back on with pride and good humor. After two years of military service, John attended Harpur College (now Binghamton University) and became the first in his family to graduate with a college degree. Shortly after graduation, John married the love of his life, Kathleen "Kay" O'Connor on November 15, 1958. John then embarked on a successful 35-year career in human resources at IBM. Given that it was IBM, John and Kay first lived in Endicott, NY, then Rockville, MD, next to Marietta, GA, followed by Irvine, CA, then back to Marietta. Following his retirement from IBM, John was immediately hired by the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games, where he spent four years helping ACOG staff up for the Atlanta Olympics. (Those who knew John are familiar with the Olympics posters and memorabilia that have decorated his home over the years.)



While John was proud of his career, he was always quick to say that the greatest triumph of his life was his family. Together, John and Kay successfully raised five children in whom they instilled a love of God, strong family values, and a tenacious work ethic. Kay, a nurse, was also the first in her family to graduate from college, and education was always of paramount importance to both her and John. Together, they put all five of their children through college. John retired from the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games after the 1996 Summer Olympics, but he was never the sort to sit idly. For the next 15 years, he took on side jobs in real estate and remained a dedicated volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, where his duties ranged from providing career counseling to moving furniture and making home repairs for other parishioners and those in need. Throughout that time, he also remained a loving father, grandfather, and husband, and he delighted in watching his grandchildren grow up and follow their dreams. John spent his last few years surrounded by loving care and support at Arbor Terrace of East Cobb. The family is grateful to the Arbor Terrace staff for their tireless help and service. John was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen "Kay"; son, Robert "Bob"; and grandson, Colin Hoepker. He is survived by his children, Sue (Dave) DuPart, Judy Buhay, Bill (Kristin) Buhay, David (Tanja) Buhay, Bob's wife, Jodi; as well as by 14 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA. Interment will occur in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, where he will share the final resting place of his beloved wife. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at 136 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Catholic Church of St. Ann or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.





