Brooks, James

James "Jim" Clyde Brooks, Jr., 78, passed away on August 4, 2024. Jim was born in Bremerton, Washington on October 21, 1945 to the late James Clyde "J.C." Brooks, Sr. and Caroline Radford Brooks while J.C. was serving in the Navy during World War II. He grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Grady High School. He attended Duke University where he played in the wind symphony and marching band and graduated with a B.S. in mathematics. He earned a Master's degree in actuarial science from Georgia State University in 1969. He worked as an actuary for Life Insurance Company of Georgia and was a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. Jim had a successful career with Life of Georgia, retiring as president and C.E.O. in 1998.



Jim was committed to Christ and loved serving the church by playing the clarinet, holding leadership positions, and teaching Bible study.



Jim and Karen were married for 50 years. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with their two children and three grandchildren, and serving Mount Bethel Church. Jim was affectionately known as DOG - Dear Ol' Grandad.



Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Walstedt Brooks; children, Paul (Courtenay) Brooks and Paige (Bobby) Vercoe; grandchildren, J.C. Brooks, Rhys Vercoe, and Brooks Vercoe; brother, Tom (Randi) Brooks; sister-in-law, Lynda Mann; nephews and nieces, Robbye (Cathy) Brooks, Ryan Mann, Tyler (Lindsey) Mann, and Mimi (Matt) McKee; and other extended family members.



A service of celebration will be held Tuesday, August 13, 11 AM at Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Following the service, there will be a reception at the church.



Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the music ministry at Mt. Bethel Church at mtbethel.org/give. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



