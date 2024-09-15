BRIDWELL, Donna



Donna Bridwell, 79, of Roswell, GA, passed away on September 3, 2024. She was born on January 17, 1945, in Atlanta, GA. Donna graduated from Gordon High School in 1963 and married Carl S. Bridwell, in 1964. She retired from Munich Re Group in 1980. Donna then dedicated herself to her family and embracing the role of a devoted homemaker.



Donna found joy in the simple pleasures of life—reading, baking, and cheering on Georgia Tech Football alongside her husband. She was a kind and generous soul, known for her willingness to care for others. Donna lovingly took care of her sister during her battle with cancer, exemplifying her selfless spirit. She was slow to temper and often described as "the salt of the earth," and admired by all who were lucky enough to know her.



She is survived by her children, Carla Stone and her husband, Randy Voige, and Jesse Bridwell and his wife Jessica; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Bridwell; and her siblings, Ann Michael and Van Roberts.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice in Donna's memory.



