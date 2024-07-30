BRACK, Catherine



April 21, 1969 – July 26, 2024



Catherine Coleman Brack, 55, of Charleston, SC, died on July 26, 2024, in Charleston, SC, from complications from stage four breast cancer.



Born in Jesup, GA, she lived for one year in Athens, GA, before her family moved to Gwinnett County. She attended J.W. Dyer and Norcross Elementary Schools, Summerour Middle School and The Marist School. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, she earned a B.S. degree in European History and Music, and was awarded a Master's of Music degree with an emphasis on Baroque opera and musicology from Florida State University.



As an adult, Brack was a publicist for Spivey Hall at Clayton State University before moving in 1998 to Washington, DC. There she spent 18 years working as a fundraiser for multiple nonprofit organizations, raising millions of dollars for various causes. In 2017, Brack returned to the South, to Charleston, SC, to be closer to her immediate family. Her most recent position was as director of advancement for the American College of the Building Arts in Charleston.



Brack loved to travel at home and abroad, visiting every state in the U.S. except Hawaii, as well as many foreign countries. In June 2024, she chaperoned a two-week student trip to Greece. Brack volunteered throughout her life, contributing in various ways to Habitat for Humanity, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, the Charleston Animal Society, Athletes Without Limits, Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, and other causes.



She is survived by her parents, Barbara and Elliott Brack of Norcross, GA; her brother, Andrew (Andy) Clayborne Brack, of Charleston, SC; sister, Elizabeth Collins Brack Fehrs of Durham, NC; her nieces, Avery London Brack and Ellen (Ellie) Hampton Brack, both of Charleston; her former sister-in-law, Courtenay Neff Brack of Charleston; as well as her ornery, mouthy Russian Blue, award-winning cat, "Mr. T."



A gathering to honor the life of Catherine Brack is being planned for a time later this year in Charleston. Those wanting to memorialize her, may consider making a donation to the Charleston Animal Society or to the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University.



