Wings rookie Paige Bueckers out with knee issue day after loss to Fever without Caitlin Clark

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings standout rookie Paige Bueckers has been ruled out of Saturday night's home game against Washington because of a right knee issue.

Bueckers showed up on the team's game status report Saturday. There were no details about what the exact issue was a day after she scored 27 points and had six assists while playing nearly 36 1/2 minutes in the Wings' 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

It will be the fifth game missed by the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Bueckers was sidelined three games while in the WNBA's concussion protocol and then sat out because of illness the first game she was eligible to return.