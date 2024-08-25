BOTTOMS, Stewart Hunter



It is with great sorrow that Jack and Elyse Bottoms announce the sudden death of their son Stewart Hunter Bottoms, at the age of 42. Hunters' earliest years were spent in Saudi Arabia and Germany, before moving to Roswell in 1990, where he completed elementary and high school. Hunter was a big man with a huge laugh. His consumate grilling skills will be deeply missed at every family gathering.



He is survived by his parents; wife, Rafaela; daughters, Sofia and Addison of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, James and Colin, and their families; as well as a raft of aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom will all grieve his loss.



A private service to scatter his ashes will be held on a place he loved, the Appalachian Trail, in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please have a tree planted in The Great Smokies, or a charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com