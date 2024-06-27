BOND, Warren Lee



Warren Lee Bond, Sr. was born to Mary Busha Bond and William "Bill" Henry Bond on September 10, 1944, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. His mother was a lifelong resident of College Park, where Warren spent much of his life. Warren's father worked as an engineer for Southern Railway and was an avid amateur photographer who inspired Warren's love of photography. On May 6, 1978, Warren married the love of his life, Marla Iris Wilson, in a ceremony held at the College Park home where Warren grew up. Together, they raised a blended family of three amazing children: Warren Lee Bond, Jr. (Jodi), Elizabeth "Camille" Smith (Mitchell), and Lindsey Bond Hannon (Andy). One of Warren's greatest joys were his three grandchildren: Adam Lee Jordan Watson, William "Henry" Hannon, and James "Ellis" Hannon. In the early 1960s, Warren began Warren Bond Photography, in a small studio in College Park, and the family business later relocated to Riverdale, GA. He developed a reputation as a well-respected and sought-after photographer whose talent allowed him to document the world through his own unique and creative perspective. He and his son, Warren Bond, Jr. had a diverse portfolio and client base ranging from the Clayton County Government and the City of College Park to Chick-fil-A Inc., Woodward Academy, Progressive Lighting, CSX Transportation, and John Wieland Homes, in addition to photographing countless weddings and special occasions. He also specialized in crime scene documentation and accident reconstruction and provided expert services for legal and forensic photography throughout the Southeast. Warren loved music, was an avid reader, and had a true passion for learning. He enjoyed listening to all genres of music, from Beethoven, Bach, and Mozart to Otis Redding, Van Morrison, and Jackson Browne. Looking beyond the beauty of the music, he enjoyed researching the historical significance and biographies of musicians and composers. Likewise, he was fascinated by history and read extensively, especially about world wars and leaders. Warren also held a love for the study of reptiles (herpetology) and spent countless hours in South Georgia (dragging his family along), to pursue the capture and release of these creatures that fascinated him. Warren most loved spending time with his family, especially traveling and anything adventurous. Marla's career as a flight attendant with Delta Air Lines afforded their family the opportunity to travel the world. From their first trip together to Savannah and Hilton Head Island to their later travels both at home and abroad, their family enjoyed these special times and memories made together. The Bonds spent many wonderful years in the home they built on Lake Spivey. In 2013, Warren and Marla came full circle with the purchase and renovation of Warren's childhood home in College Park, surrounding themselves with family and friends. Warren finished his earthly life on June 22, 2024, in the place he loved, with the woman he loved by his side. He personified the true Southern gentleman in every sense of the word. Because of his genuine interest in those around him and his kindness, generosity, and compassion, he became an integral part of the lives of thousands of people, leaving each of them better for having known him. The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 28, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Ford Stewart Funeral Home in Jonesboro. On Saturday, June 29, Warren will lie in state from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, at the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. A celebration of life service will occur at 1:00 PM, at the church, and a graveside service will follow at the College Park Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed, and contributions in his honor may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or by calling 678-244-2000. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700.



