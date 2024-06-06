Obituaries

Binder, George

1 hour ago

BINDER, George

George Binder, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on June 3, 2024 at the age of 87. He was born on March 21, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH to George and Clara Binder. He was the third of five children with two older sisters and a younger sister and brother. George was the loving husband to Barb Binder and was married for nearly 60 years.

George loved his family and was an active part of his kids and grandkids lives. His hobbies included photography and working on projects around his house and yard. He grew up a Cincinnati Reds fan but adopted the Braves as his team and watched games almost nightly with his wife. George enjoyed sharing updates about his kids and bragging endlessly about his grandkids.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Clara; his wife, Barbara; his sister, Barbara; and brother, Bob. He is survived by his children, Tom and Tim (Heather); and grandkids, Grant, Regan, Wilson and Harrison; sisters, Mildred (Don), Elaine (Ron); and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 10, 11 AM at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody.

