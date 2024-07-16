Obituaries

Benton, Gregory

1 hour ago

BENTON, Gregory

Mr. Gregory B. Benton of Atlanta, Georgia passed on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy., College Park, Georgia 30349. Interment Washington Memorial Garden, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033. A viewing will be held today, July 16, 2024, in our Chapel from 11 AM - 7 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church day of service at 10:15 AM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

One of Vogtle’s new nuclear reactors is offline. Here’s what we know

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Judge presiding over YSL trial recused from case

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...
The Latest
Lillard, Nancy
1h ago
Harrison, Cedric
1h ago
Ingram, William
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare