BENTON, Gregory



Mr. Gregory B. Benton of Atlanta, Georgia passed on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy., College Park, Georgia 30349. Interment Washington Memorial Garden, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033. A viewing will be held today, July 16, 2024, in our Chapel from 11 AM - 7 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church day of service at 10:15 AM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com