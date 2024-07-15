Beard, Rosa

BEARD (Huber), Rosa



Rosa Huber Beard, 96, of Flowery Branch, GA, formerly of Buford, GA, died Thursday, July 11, 2024. Rosa was born in Weissenburg, Bavaria, Germany, on February 23, 1928, in the tower of St. Andreas Evangelical Lutheran Church. A survivor of both cancer and a heart attack, she spent her final months courageously battling the effects of dementia and heart failure while living in the home of her son and daughter-in-law, supported by a team of medical professionals, compassionate caregivers and family members. A very special thanks is made to sister-in-law, Nan Beard; and niece, Darlene Williams, whose frequent visits and homemade cakes and snacks always brought a smile to Rosa's face. The family particularly wishes to thank Dr. Margaret Grifa and her office team at North Georgia Physician's Group Concierge Medicine, special caregivers, Katie Goss, Maria Silva, Patricia Aryee, Comfort Kyeremah and Kyla Dalton; and the professionals from Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice for their support. Known to her family as "Oma," Rosa was preceded in death by her husband, Ryman R. Beard; her parents, Karl Friedrich Huber, and Luise Leykamm Huber; and her brother, Friedrich Huber. Rosa met Ryman Beard, a Buford and Hall County, GA, native, during the summer of 1948, while he was a member of the United States Air Force, stationed near her hometown. They were married on Dec. 22, 1951, in an official ceremony performed by the mayor of Weissenburg. Further ceremonies followed on the same day in St. Andreas Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ryman departed Germany in January 1952 for his new assignment at Mitchell Air Force Base, Hempstead, New York, on Long Island. Rosa arrived in New York on April 30, 1952, to join her husband. Rosa attended citizenship school in Garden City, NY, and became a naturalized American citizen in Summer 1953. Rosa traveled with Ryman throughout his military career to Italy, Spain, and numerous bases within the United States until his retirement on April 1, 1967. In later life the couple enjoyed traveling and visiting places across the United States; Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas. Rosa was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, an immaculate homemaker who loved to cook, read, knit and sew, capable of doing almost anything with her hands. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandson. Rosa is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael R. and Melanie C. Beard of Flowery Branch; her grandson, William Austin Beard, of New York City; her sister and brother-in-law, Lydia and Juergen Feiler of Buchdorf, Bavaria, Germany; her sister-in-law, Nan Beard of Flowery Branch; several nephews, nieces and extended family members both in the United States and Germany. The funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2024, at 5 PM, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Laura Masterson of St. Mary & St. Martha Episcopal Church will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, July 15, 2024, from 4 PM - 5 PM, at the funeral home prior to the service. A private interment will take place at a later date. Share memories of Rosa at hamiltonmillchapel.com, Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924.



