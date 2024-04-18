BAUGHMAN, Joyce Hall



Joyce Hall Baughman passed away unexpectedly at age 84 from a hemorrhagic stroke on March 30, 2024. Her Apple Watch alerted 911 and loved ones, so the Hall County Fire Department, her neighbor, and her daughter were immediately at her side. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, R. Patrick Baughman of Cleveland OH; and her parents, O.D. and Irene Hall of Beckley, WV. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Patricia Baughman; brother, O.D. Hall, Jr. and his wife, Elnora; nieces, Debbie Gleason, Sandi Brooks; and their extended Southern California family. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Thomas Baughman; his wife, LeeAnn; nieces, Mindy Baughman and Pamela Grumbles; and her children, Kaya and Sky Grumbles. Joyce grew up in Beckley, WV, where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. She had a passion for writing, physics, and music. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from The Ohio State University, where she met and married the love of her life, Patrick Baughman. Joyce enjoyed teaching and working as manager for her husband' law firm. When she couldn't find a bookkeeping program to purchase as office manager, she earned her computer coding certification in Fortran and Cobal to write her own and was asked to help experts whose corporations later wrote similar programs. She was extremely intelligent and resourceful, loved lifelong learning, and was a highly organized technology, finance, and investment whiz. Joyce was a majorette, sang, danced, and was very musical. She played the piano and other instruments including the organ at her brother's wedding and the harmonica at a dear friend's wedding. She was a passionate golfer and traveled with family and friends to play. She loved serving as President of the Ladies Association at Columbia Hills Country Club in Ohio and was thrilled to score a Hole-in-One at Valleaire Golf Club on hole 14 in 1998 with her best friend, Rosemary, at her side. Joyce was always ladylike, gentle, thoughtful, and polite; however, she also enjoyed wielding her chainsaw at unruly bushes and fallen trees and tending her 10-acre lawn. She loved adventure, rode her motorcycle beside her husband through parks, traveled to over 30 countries, and earned her private pilot's license. She was fiercely loyal, proud, strong-willed, independent, and beautiful inside and out. She was confident and optimistic and faced challenges with a positive can-do spirit. When she lost the love of her life, she bravely moved to Georgia to be closer to her beloved daughter. She quickly made new friends and built a fun and happy life in her new home. Joyce loved her family and friends, gardening and socializing, and she was cheerful and charming to all. Joyce was gracious, patient, open-minded, and never said anything negative or complained. She touched many people with her kindness, sparkling blue eyes, and nurturing personality. She spread joy and encouragement wherever she went and will be missed by many, but especially by her daughter and her daughter's godson, Oliver. Joyce loved God and inspired others to live life to the fullest on each day that we are given. She was a survivor of breast cancer of over 45 years and was a volunteer counselor to those newly diagnosed. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests that friends donate to Susan G. Komen. The family will hold a private memorial. http://www.info-komen.org/goto/JoyceBaughman. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton, Ga., 30548. Lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.



