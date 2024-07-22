Barrocas, Simmy

BARROCAS (Saroff), Simmy



Simmy Saroff Barrocas, 55, of Potomac, MD, passed away after a long battle with breast cancer, on July 20, 2024, in Potomac, MD.



The burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, July 23, at 2 PM.



Simmy was born in Knoxville, TN, to Sylvia and Leon Saroff on April 24, 1969. She attended Bearden High School and graduated in 1987. She then attended the University of Alabama, where she earned a BA in Education. Professionally and personally, Simmy's mission in life was to make our world a better place. She worked as a compliance officer at Navigate Affordable Housing in Birmingham, AL, for over 20 years, ensuring accessible, affordable housing options. After moving to Potomac, her full-time job was managing her husband and son (no easy task at times). Simmy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Simmy was a passionate, active community leader, volunteering and serving on the boards of many non-profit organizations, including N.E Miles Jewish Day School, Hispanic and Immigrant Center of Alabama (HICA), Birmingham Federation and Collat Jewish Family Services. Most recently she was involved with Mothers Against College Antisemitism, marching in DC last fall.



Simmy's purpose-filled life was driven by her faith in Judaism. She lived her faith, observing Shabbat and the high holidays, as well as, participating in the Birmingham Temple Beth EL Sisterhood, and providing a Jewish Day School education for her son, Lyle. Along with Phillip, she continued to follow Jewish traditions of giving charity and preparing wonderful holiday meals.



Simmy was loyal and fiercely protective of her friends and family, often wanting to kick someone's butt if they hurt them. Simmy was a fighter, a warrior, not just over the battle of cancer that took her life but in everything she did.



Simmy loved people. She was warm, friendly, and engaging and made others feel special, noticed and heard. She would walk into a room and start a conversation with anyone, stranger or not. However, that person had to be careful as she could identify anyone as a target donor for one of her charitable organizations.



Simmy is survived by her husband, Phillip; and her son Lyle; as well as her siblings, Melanie Saroff Collie, Dina Saroff Mirsky (Arie), Rebecca Saroff Bruce (Michael) and Mark David Saroff. Simmy had many nieces and nephews – Rachel Bruce Santana (Alex), William Bruce, Micheal Mirsky (Ashira), Avital Mirsky Friedman (Zvi), Chaskin Saroff, Sanderson Saroff, Hannah Saroff Fetterman (Jacob), Benjamin Cohen, Aaron Barrocas, Hayden Barrocas, Shoshana Cohen, Max Barrocas, Jordan Barrocas, Emmett Cohen and Axel Barrocas. Simmy is survived by Phillip's family who loved her like a daughter and sister. They are Dr. Albert and Maxine Barrocas, Natalie and Michael Cohen, Lane and Kerrie Barrocas and Isaac and Stephanie Barrocas. She was preceded in death by her mom, Sylvia Chaskin Saroff; and her dad, Leon Saroff.



Now her fight is over. She is in heaven meeting new people, hugging friends, and family, and will always be looking out for us. Rest in Peace Baby!!



