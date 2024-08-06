Barnes, Frederick

Obituaries

Frederick Elliott Barnes, a resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away on August 2, 2024, at the age of 75. He was born on January 6, 1949, in Portsmouth Virginia to Elliott Woodrow and Alice Britt Barnes and grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A graduate of Old Dominion University, he retired from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation after 35 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Whelchel; and several cousins. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 11:00 AM at Decatur Cemetery, 299 Bell Street, Decatur, Georgia. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 7 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at H. M. Patterson & Son - Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fred's memory to Good Mews Animal Foundation at goodmews.org.




