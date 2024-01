BALLARD, Jr., Robert



Robert Ballard, Jr. age 83 of Atlanta, GA passed January 24, 2024. Services will be held at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home on Monday, January 29 at 1:00 PM. Viewing will be Saturday, January 27 at the Funeral Home from 5:30 to 8:00 PM and all day Sunday.



