Atkins, Charles

Charles Robert Atkins III passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 15, 2024. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, to Charles R. Atkins Jr. and Marita H. Atkins on February 3, 1942. Upon graduating from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1965, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he has proudly called his home ever since.



Professionally, he enjoyed a long and successful career running his medical supply business, which he founded in 1977. He took great pride in building and growing the company, always encouraging and fostering those around him to be their best. Charles was highly respected among industry colleagues for his vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and fairness. His ingenuity and commitment to quality led to many innovations in the industry.



In his free time, he loved playing golf, watching sports, especially UGA football, and spending time with a shovel in hand working in the garden. Most importantly, he held a deep and abiding love for his family and friends, always cherishing the moments spent with them and never missing an opportunity to enjoy life with a good party.



He is survived by his wife, Elaine E. Atkins; his sons, Charles R. Atkins IV (Michele), and Christopher R. Atkins (David); daughters, Elizabeth H. Thrasher (Jason), and Louise H. Hall; his sister, Lynn A. Odom (David); and brother, Lane H. Atkins (Kathy); and grandchildren, Alexandra Holder (Colton), Emily Atkins, Preston Coleman, Dawson Coleman, Frances Thrasher, and Josephine Thrasher.



A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel to celebrate his life. After the service, an interment will take place at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.





