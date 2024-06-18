Obituaries

Atkins, Charles

2 hours ago

ATKINS, III,

Charles Robert

Charles Robert Atkins III passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 15, 2024. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, to Charles R. Atkins Jr. and Marita H. Atkins on February 3, 1942. Upon graduating from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1965, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he has proudly called his home ever since.

Professionally, he enjoyed a long and successful career running his medical supply business, which he founded in 1977. He took great pride in building and growing the company, always encouraging and fostering those around him to be their best. Charles was highly respected among industry colleagues for his vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and fairness. His ingenuity and commitment to quality led to many innovations in the industry.

In his free time, he loved playing golf, watching sports, especially UGA football, and spending time with a shovel in hand working in the garden. Most importantly, he held a deep and abiding love for his family and friends, always cherishing the moments spent with them and never missing an opportunity to enjoy life with a good party.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine E. Atkins; his sons, Charles R. Atkins IV (Michele), and Christopher R. Atkins (David); daughters, Elizabeth H. Thrasher (Jason), and Louise H. Hall; his sister, Lynn A. Odom (David); and brother, Lane H. Atkins (Kathy); and grandchildren, Alexandra Holder (Colton), Emily Atkins, Preston Coleman, Dawson Coleman, Frances Thrasher, and Josephine Thrasher.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel to celebrate his life. After the service, an interment will take place at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Kitchen worker shot at Ga. prison apparently had personal relationship with inmate gunman

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp hires consultants to examine troubled state prison system

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Where did $630K in campaign money go? Georgia ethics panel won’t find out

Credit: Contributed

Frustration continues for some Georgians experiencing mail service delays

Credit: Contributed

Frustration continues for some Georgians experiencing mail service delays

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City Council OKs $7.5M to help Atlanta businesses hurt by major water outage
The Latest
Childs, Julie
2h ago
Wine, Carol
2h ago
Patrick, Ralph
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Lewis Levine

AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?
Rules set for Biden and Trump presidential debate in Atlanta