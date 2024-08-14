Arnall, Hamilton

ARNALL, Jr., Hamilton Clay



Hamilton Clay Arnall, Jr., 91, died peacefully at home on August 11, 2024. Hamilton was born on January 9, 1933, to Frances Cole Arnall and Hamilton Clay Arnall. He graduated from Newnan High School in 1951, where he played football, basketball, baseball, golf and tennis.



In 1955, Hamilton graduated from Georgia Tech with a B.S. in Industrial Management. He was one of Dodd's Boys and a member of the 1952 National Championship football team. His team also won SEC Championships in 1951 and 1952. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.



Following college, Mr. Arnall joined the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of Captain and received a Commendation Medal. He spent three years navigating maneuvers over the Pacific.



Hamilton began his professional career with R. D. Cole Manufacturing Company. For decades, he travelled the country, selling and installing municipal water towers. He retired in 1998. He was a member of the Rotary Club, the Jaycees and received the Jaycees' Young Man of the Year Award. He also served as the founding Board Chairman of Bank of Newnan.



He was an Eagle Scout and spent a lifetime volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America. He served as President of the Flint River Council and was awarded the Silver Beaver for his support of the Scouts. He was also actively involved in local Little League baseball and coached his team for nearly a decade. In 2005, he was inducted into the Coweta Sports Hall of Fame.



He was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Wade Hampton Golf Club, Newnan Country Club and the Commerce Club. He was also very dedicated to his church. He was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church where he served as Superintendent of Sunday School, Chair of the Finance Committee, Treasurer and Sunday School teacher.



Hamilton will be most remembered as a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He had an extraordinary sense of humor, an infectious grin and the ability to bring laughter and joy to any situation.



He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Susan Bowles Arnall; his son, Hamilton Clay Arnall III; his sister, Dolly Arnall Holland; and his brother, Guy Cole Arnall.



He is survived by his son, Raleigh Eugene Arnall (Susan); and daughter, Ruth Arnall Lanier (Reese). He is also survived by four grandchildren: Lindsey Nicole Arnall, Kegan Nash Arnall, John Reese Lanier III, Elizabeth Cole Lanier; and one great-grandchild, Luna Hazel Ridgley.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 16 at Central Baptist Church. There will be a reception following the service in the fellowship hall at the church.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and nurses of Wesley Woods and Inspire Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Central Baptist Church, 14 W. Broad Street, Newnan, GA 30263.



McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580



