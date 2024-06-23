ANDERSON, Marvin L.



Mr. Marvin L. Anderson of Smyrna, GA, entered into rest on June 13, 2024. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 11 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Pastor. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





