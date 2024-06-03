ANDERSON, Eric



Eric William Anderson, age 63, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his home on May 30, 2024. He was born on May 24, 1961, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Eleanor Shefferman and Norman Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; his children, Ian, Henry, and Eva; and his grandchildren, Bowen and Brooks.



Eric went to La Follete High School, where he was the captain of the swim team and president of the a capella choir that toured Europe, singing at cathedrals in London, Amsterdam, and Paris. He then attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with distinction in 1982, with a B.A. in Political Science. Four years later, he graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Eric began his legal career at Powell Goldstein in Atlanta, spending 12 years at the firm and making Partner. He then practiced at Paul Hastings for 3 years before joining Parker, Hudson, Rainer, and Dobbs, where he practiced bankruptcy and commercial finance law for the last 22 years. Eric was a Fellow in the American College of Bankruptcy, Director for the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Southeastern Bankruptcy Law Institute, Member of the Board of Directors of Meritas, and assumed leadership roles everywhere he served. Last month, Eric recieved the David W. Pollard Award - a lifetime achievement award bestowed upon a member of the Atlanta Bar who exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the bankruptcy practice. In 2021, he was named Atlanta's "Lawyer of the Year" for Bankruptcy and Reorganization Law by The Best Lawyers in America and was consistently recognized as one of the top lawyers in his field by Chambers, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.



Despite all of the professional accolades and awards he received throughout his career, Eric was most proud of his family. He was a loving husband, and father, always making his wife and children a priority. He will be remembered as a man of integrity who treated everyone with kindness and respect, as a husband who adored his lovely wife, as a father whose children were his pride and joy, and as a grandfather who would always bring a smile to his grandchildren's faces. Eric was an avid golfer and foodie, and he loved spending time with his wife on the beach in St. Lucia and hiking in the mountains of Cashiers, NC. His infectious laugh filled the room and he made a positive impact on so many people throughout his life.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Ansley Golf Club, on Wednesday, May 12, at 1:00 PM. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and World Central Kitchen.



