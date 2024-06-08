Ananaba, Gloria

ANANABA (Ekwuluo),



Gloria Enyinnediya



Gloria Enyinnediya Ekwuluo Ananaba graced this world from June 5, 1958, to May 6, 2024. Gloria was a cherished and honorable mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, wife, and friend, whose presence brought love and joy to all who knew her. Born in Ogwe Village in the Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria, and married into the Obegu Community in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria, she was the third daughter of His Royal Highness, Eze Harrison D. Ekwuluo and Ugwueze Florence Nwambu. She was raised in a close-knit family that instilled in her the values of compassion, integrity, and perseverance. Gloria's warmth and generosity knew no bounds, and her gentle spirit touched the lives of everyone she encountered.



Professionally, Gloria was a dedicated nurse who spent many years in various roles with increasing responsibility, eventually becoming the Head of Operations of a nursing facility. Her commitment to caring for others left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the countless patients she served.



Most of all, Gloria loved to live life. Whether it was meticulously tending to her garden, dressing to impress for an occasion, or sharing her infectious laugh over the phone with family and friends, her love for life was evident in everything she did. She also found strength and comfort in her faith and was active in her church community. She sang in the choir, participated in church activities, and volunteered her time and knowledge to help those in need. Her faith shaped her life. Her faith was her purpose and her peace.



Gloria is survived by her loving family and a host of friends and colleagues, who will forever cherish her memory. As we bid farewell, we take comfort in knowing that her legacy of love, kindness, and compassion will always inspire us all.



