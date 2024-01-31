ALLEN, Lonnie
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Zion Grove Baptist Church, 2519 Old Toney Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation, Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, from 4 PM-7 PM.
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
