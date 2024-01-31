Obituaries

Allen, Lonnie

1 hour ago

ALLEN, Lonnie

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Zion Grove Baptist Church, 2519 Old Toney Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation, Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, from 4 PM-7 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top