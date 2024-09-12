Allen, J. David

ALLEN, Dr. J. David



"Doc"



As previously published, a service will be held for Dr. J. David Allen this Friday, September 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church located at 1660 North Decatur Road NE, Atlanta, GA on the Emory University Campus. The reception will follow and be hosted in The Chase Gallery of the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts located next door to Fishburne Parking Deck. Please arrive using entrance off The Allen Family Plaza.



PARKING:



* Parking for guests with walking difficulties is located along the driveway between the Sanctuary and the Church School Building.



* Parking for all other guests is located in the Fishburne Parking Deck (paid lot) 2003 Fishburne Lane Atlanta, GA 30307.



LIVESTREAM:



For those unable to be in person, we invite you to join us on the GlennMemorialUMC YouTube Channel for the event called "Remembering J. David 'Doc' Allen" (https://www.youtube.com/live/SbL1VDqfFaU?si=0Sk7t5_kFX0vHSyc).



